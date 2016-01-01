Dr. Rachel State, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. State is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel State, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel State, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sartell, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. State works at
Locations
Nystrom and Associates101 Dehler Dr, Sartell, MN 56377 Directions (320) 253-3512Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Nystrom & Associates Ltd.1900 Silver Lake Rd NW Ste 110, Saint Paul, MN 55112 Directions (651) 628-9566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachel State, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1912132101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. State accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. State has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. State works at
Dr. State has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. State.
