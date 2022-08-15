Dr. Rachel Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Sullivan, MD
Dr. Rachel Sullivan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
-
1
Lpg Plastic Surgery235 Plain St Ste 501, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-5495
-
2
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 444-5495
-
3
Lifespan Physician Group Gastroenterology950 Warren Ave Ste 301, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 444-2701
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Dr. Sullivan and her staff are kind, competent and knowledgeable. My surgery (breast reduction) went exceedingly well with minimal pain (did not need to take any medications after day one post op) and zero complications. She is a very talented surgeon and my outcome is better than I ever anticipated, very natural and proportionate. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rachel Sullivan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1023236494
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.