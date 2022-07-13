Dr. Rachel Swart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Swart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Swart, MD
Dr. Rachel Swart, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Swart works at
Dr. Swart's Office Locations
-
1
Rudasill - Medical Oncology & Hematology2070 W Rudasill Rd Ste 130, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 797-4468Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Marana Medical Oncology & Hematology13395 N Marana Main St, Marana, AZ 85653 Directions (520) 682-4111Monday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- CompBenefits Corp.
- CoreSource
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swart?
Dr Swart listens and cares about her patients. She takes the time you need, to answer all your questions. I've been her patient for several years. She's the best!
About Dr. Rachel Swart, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1801097266
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona-Arizona Cancer Center
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swart works at
Dr. Swart has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Swart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.