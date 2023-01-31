Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theriault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD
Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Theriault's Office Locations
Fort Worth Cancer Center500 S Henderson St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 413-1500
Texas Oncology19770 Kingsland Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 606-5731
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theriault is a wonderful doctor. When you are going through one of the hardest times in your life, she is caring and compassionate. Dr. Theriault is very knowledgeable and definitely who you want guiding you on your cancer journey. She has a genuine interest and concern for her patients and their total well being, emotionally and physically. I highly recommend De. Theriault and the entire staff at Texas Oncology.
About Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1780822478
Education & Certifications
- UT MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theriault has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theriault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Theriault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theriault.
