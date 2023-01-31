See All Oncologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (52)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD

Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Theriault works at Texas Oncology in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Theriault's Office Locations

    Fort Worth Cancer Center
    500 S Henderson St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 413-1500
    Texas Oncology
    19770 Kingsland Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 606-5731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Acute Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leukocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Thrombocytosis
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Aspiration
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Cancer Counseling
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chemotherapy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hematologic Disorder Treatment
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Multiple Myeloma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr. Theriault is a wonderful doctor. When you are going through one of the hardest times in your life, she is caring and compassionate. Dr. Theriault is very knowledgeable and definitely who you want guiding you on your cancer journey. She has a genuine interest and concern for her patients and their total well being, emotionally and physically. I highly recommend De. Theriault and the entire staff at Texas Oncology.
    Megan — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780822478
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
