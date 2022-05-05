Dr. Rachel Titus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Titus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Titus, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Titus, MD
Dr. Rachel Titus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI.
Dr. Titus' Office Locations
West Michigan Surgical Specialists Plc1045 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 456-5311
Lee Memorial Health System13778 Plantation Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-0454
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is a knowledgeable, caring physician who makes sure patient questions are answered and that you have all the necessary information to make informed decisions.
About Dr. Rachel Titus, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Titus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Titus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Titus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Titus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Titus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Titus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Titus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.