Dr. Rachel Toney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Toney works at The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.