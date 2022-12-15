Dr. Rachel Triche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Triche, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Triche, MD
Dr. Rachel Triche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Triche works at
Dr. Triche's Office Locations
Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-2663
Kerlan-jobe Institute-valley Orthopaedics18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 401, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (424) 314-7784Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Santa Monica Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group4676 Admiralty Way Ste 303, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 829-2663
Surgery Center Of The Pacific2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 576-7267
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Rachel Solved my foot problem with a procedure and was extremely helpful and friendly. I would 100% recommend all of my friends and family to Dr. Triche.
About Dr. Rachel Triche, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215084009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Triche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Triche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Triche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Triche works at
Dr. Triche has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Triche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Triche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.