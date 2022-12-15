Overview of Dr. Rachel Triche, MD

Dr. Rachel Triche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Triche works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA and Marina Del Rey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.