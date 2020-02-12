Overview

Dr. Rachel Velez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Quitman, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Brooks County Hospital, John D Archbold Memorial Hospital and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Velez works at The Nightingale Clinic PC in Quitman, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.