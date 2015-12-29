Overview

Dr. Rachel Villegas, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Villegas works at Aspen Dental in Klamath Falls, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.