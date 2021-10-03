Dr. Rachel Wayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Wayne, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Wayne, MD
Dr. Rachel Wayne, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Wayne's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr Fl 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wayne has been so helpful to me. She encouraged me when I was hesitant about a new medication. She is always warm and friendly as well.
About Dr. Rachel Wayne, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- Female
- 1780792689
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wayne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wayne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wayne has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayne.
