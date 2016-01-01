See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Rachel Weller, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachel Weller, MD

Dr. Rachel Weller, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Weller works at ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street
    21 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Ventricular Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Doppler Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiology Consultation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Rhythjm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Rachel Weller, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477529683
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Weller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weller works at ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weller’s profile.

    Dr. Weller has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

