Overview

Dr. Rachel Wissner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Wissner works at Hill Medical Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.