Dr. Rachel Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Woods, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Woods, MD
Dr. Rachel Woods, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods' Office Locations
-
1
Wasatch Pediatrics114 E 12450 S Ste 100, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5974Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday4:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
Dr. Woods has been our pediatrician for almost 15 yrs now. She always goes out of her way make each of our kids feel special. She never rushes us, makes sure we have everything we need & is always super positive & happy. We love Dr. Woods & I love that she is a Mom as well. She gets it!
About Dr. Rachel Woods, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326174616
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.