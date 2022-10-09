Dr. Wooldridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Wooldridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Wooldridge, MD
Dr. Rachel Wooldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (607) 547-3909
2
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 648-5827
3
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
4
William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
There aren't any words to truly describe how much I love & appreciate Dr. Wooldridge. She is absolutely the sweetest & most attentive provider I've ever seen. She explained everything in detail, hugged me when I cried in fear & again when I cried in oure happiness because she did her job perfectly. I'm almost in tears as I write this because I appreciate her so much!. I recommend her anyone dealing with breast cancer or just the fear of it. I thank God for her being there when I desperately needed needed someone that cared.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Dr. Wooldridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wooldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wooldridge has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wooldridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wooldridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wooldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wooldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.