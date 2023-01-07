Dr. Rachel Yakrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Yakrus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Providence Women's Healthcare1300 Upper Hembree Rd Ste D, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 670-6170
I came across Dr Yakrus when I was at a different obgyn practice and I called after hours due to some spotting in my pregnancy at 21 weeks. Dr Yakrus’ office and the office I was at share the on call schedule and after hours calls. I explained to her my concerns due to preterm labor I had for my first child. I was crying on the phone and Dr Yakrus calmed me down, she listened to my concerns, and listed out her recommendations. She was very firm, confident and knowledgeable and this gave me reassurance and felt I could trust her right away. Due to the continued negligence at my previous office, I made the decision to switch to Dr Yakrus a few weeks later. That was the best decision I made and I’m extremely happy with the care she provided. She ensured the safety of my pregnancy and helped prevent an early term labor by taking immediate action and monitoring me closely. My baby boy was born healthy at 41 weeks. I love Dr Yakrus! She’s professional, knowledgeable and compassionate.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164798625
- Medical College of Georgia
