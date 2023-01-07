See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Roswell, GA
Dr. Rachel Yakrus, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rachel Yakrus, MD

Dr. Rachel Yakrus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. Yakrus works at Providence Women's Healthcare in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yakrus' Office Locations

    Providence Women's Healthcare
    1300 Upper Hembree Rd Ste D, Roswell, GA 30076 (770) 670-6170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Trichomoniasis Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 07, 2023
    I came across Dr Yakrus when I was at a different obgyn practice and I called after hours due to some spotting in my pregnancy at 21 weeks. Dr Yakrus’ office and the office I was at share the on call schedule and after hours calls. I explained to her my concerns due to preterm labor I had for my first child. I was crying on the phone and Dr Yakrus calmed me down, she listened to my concerns, and listed out her recommendations. She was very firm, confident and knowledgeable and this gave me reassurance and felt I could trust her right away. Due to the continued negligence at my previous office, I made the decision to switch to Dr Yakrus a few weeks later. That was the best decision I made and I’m extremely happy with the care she provided. She ensured the safety of my pregnancy and helped prevent an early term labor by taking immediate action and monitoring me closely. My baby boy was born healthy at 41 weeks. I love Dr Yakrus! She’s professional, knowledgeable and compassionate.
    Andrea M — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Rachel Yakrus, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164798625
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Yakrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yakrus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yakrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yakrus works at Providence Women's Healthcare in Roswell, GA. View the full address on Dr. Yakrus’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yakrus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakrus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

