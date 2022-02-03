See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Rachele Gibson, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachele Gibson, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Gibson works at Northlake Pulmonary Associates in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northlake Pulmonary Associates
    1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2022
    I have worked with Doctors for over 40+ years. I can tell you first hand that Dr Gibson is one of the best doctor's I have ever been to. She is caring and dedicated to her field. She likes to get to the bottom of a patients healthcare problems. She listens to her patients symptoms. Dr Gibson does not predetermine a diagnosis without consideration of all information that is given to her.
    Melvina Doss, C.C.S. — Feb 03, 2022
    About Dr. Rachele Gibson, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932344116
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachele Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibson works at Northlake Pulmonary Associates in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Gibson’s profile.

    Dr. Gibson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

