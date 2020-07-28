Dr. Rachelle Dennis-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachelle Dennis-Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Pedia Doc Childrens Med Ctr3088 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 Directions (404) 344-2828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dennis Smith has been my three kids doctor for 14 years and I wouldn’t trust anyone else with them ! She is the best in town and treats us like family ! She is very knowledgeable and funny and will go above and beyond for her patients ! Love her !
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Dennis-Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis-Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
