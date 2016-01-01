Dr. Rachelle Gandica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachelle Gandica, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachelle Gandica, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Gandica works at
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachelle Gandica, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
