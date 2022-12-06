Dr. Rachelle Janush, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachelle Janush, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachelle Janush, DO
Dr. Rachelle Janush, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Janush works at
Dr. Janush's Office Locations
-
1
Center For Physical Med/Pn Mngt2227 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 260-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janush?
Dr Janush spends a lot of time with you she runs tests along as reviewing the finding of referring dr staff friendly appointments are easy to get always answer phone she does extensive testing I wouldn’t be able to have the quality of life without her I would recommend her to anyone
About Dr. Rachelle Janush, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1780656959
Education & Certifications
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janush works at
Dr. Janush has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Janush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.