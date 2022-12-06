Overview of Dr. Rachelle Janush, DO

Dr. Rachelle Janush, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Janush works at Center For Physical Med/Pn Mngt in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.