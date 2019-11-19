Overview

Dr. Rachelle Johns, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Johns works at Westmoreland Gastroenterology in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.