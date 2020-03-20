Dr. Rachelle Meaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachelle Meaux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachelle Meaux, MD
Dr. Rachelle Meaux, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Meaux works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Meaux's Office Locations
-
1
Woman To Woman200 Beaullieu Dr Ste 4, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 216-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meaux?
Loved Dr. Meaux! She was my gyno and then OB. She really takes care of her patients and makes sure they are aware of all outcomes/possibilities. Also love that she’s doesn’t coddle her patients and that she’s straight and to the point. So glad she was on call when we went in to labor.
About Dr. Rachelle Meaux, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497753388
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meaux works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Meaux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.