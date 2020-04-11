Dr. Rachelle Padilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachelle Padilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachelle Padilla, MD
Dr. Rachelle Padilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Padilla works at
Dr. Padilla's Office Locations
MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 732-6997
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Out of all the doctors at the Toluca Lake Health center Dr. Padilla has been my favorite. Very companionate, especially giving me my cancer diagnosis
About Dr. Rachelle Padilla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215210083
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padilla accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Padilla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla.
