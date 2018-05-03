Dr. Rachid Aouchiche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aouchiche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachid Aouchiche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachid Aouchiche, MD
Dr. Rachid Aouchiche, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Dr. Aouchiche's Office Locations
1
West Coast Eye Care15640 NEW HAMPSHIRE CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 332-1990
2
Maryland Pain Therapy Unit419 W Redwood St Ste 470, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-5933
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn't go any where else for my eye care. I started seeing Dr. Brenda Hart 16 yrs ago and have always gotten excellent eye exams. When she discovered the cataracts, I am so glad she was in practice with Dr. Aouchiche for the cataract surgery. Dr. Aouchiche and his entire staff and doctors are very professional, and truly care about you as an individual. The surgery schedulers are excellent at explaining the entire process. The after care and follow up was perfect, thank you Dr. Judd.
About Dr. Rachid Aouchiche, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1144370891
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Ophthalmology
