Dr. Rachid Assina, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
5.0 (86)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rachid Assina, MD

Dr. Rachid Assina, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Montville, NJ. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital, Saint Clare's Dover Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Dr. Assina works at Prime Neuro Spine Institute in Montville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Assina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Neuro Spine Institute
    115 Horseneck Rd Ste 3, Montville, NJ 07045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 970-2686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
  • Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
  • St. Mary’s General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Acrodysplasia Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Rachid Assina, MD
    About Dr. Rachid Assina, MD

    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1770744872
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Rutgers Med Sch
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachid Assina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Assina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Assina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Assina works at Prime Neuro Spine Institute in Montville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Assina’s profile.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Assina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

