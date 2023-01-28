Dr. Rachid Assina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachid Assina, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachid Assina, MD
Dr. Rachid Assina, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Montville, NJ. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital, Saint Clare's Dover Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Assina works at
Dr. Assina's Office Locations
-
1
Prime Neuro Spine Institute115 Horseneck Rd Ste 3, Montville, NJ 07045 Directions (973) 970-2686
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Assina?
My mother was diagnosed with Meningioma and required brain surgery to extract and remove this tumor from her head. Dr. Assina was the best person to entrust my mother to for this procedure as it ended up being a very smooth and successful surgery. One of the best parts about working with Dr. Assina is how quick he is with responding to issues/questions for both pre and post op and helped to make my mother and I feel a lot more comfortable about the operation. He made sure to explain everything clearly to us and was friendly throughout the whole process. The team surrounding him at Saint Claire's hospital as well as his office (notably Demi & Sally) were extremely friendly and made sure to always check in and made their presence known no matter how busy or stressful things had gotten. We are extremely grateful to have found out about Dr. Assina and we would not hesitate to recommend him for any other related procedure.
About Dr. Rachid Assina, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1770744872
Education & Certifications
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Rutgers Med Sch
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assina works at
Dr. Assina speaks Arabic and French.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Assina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.