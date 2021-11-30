See All Hematologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Rachid Baz, MD

Hematology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachid Baz, MD

Dr. Rachid Baz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Baz works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 658-5861

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Cancer
Myeloma
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Myeloma
Osteosarcoma

Treatment frequency



Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Monoclonal Gammopathy of Uncertain Significance Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasma Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2021
    Dr Baz is a kind understanding specialist. He listens and takes time to explain the many times confusing world of multiple myeloma. I would highly recommend Dr Baz, his team, and Moffitt.
    — Nov 30, 2021
    About Dr. Rachid Baz, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Arabic
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1831393875
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachid Baz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baz has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Baz speaks Arabic and Arabic.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

