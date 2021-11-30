Dr. Rachid Baz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachid Baz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachid Baz, MD
Dr. Rachid Baz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Baz's Office Locations
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 658-5861
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baz is a kind understanding specialist. He listens and takes time to explain the many times confusing world of multiple myeloma. I would highly recommend Dr Baz, his team, and Moffitt.
About Dr. Rachid Baz, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- Male
- 1831393875
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Hematology and Medical Oncology
- American University of Beirut
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baz has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baz.
