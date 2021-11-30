Overview of Dr. Rachid Baz, MD

Dr. Rachid Baz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Baz works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.