Dr. Rachit Shah, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rachit Shah, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oglesby, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Alliance Dental Group540 W Walnut St, Oglesby, IL 61348 Directions (217) 335-7470Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lincoln Dental Center411 Keokuk St, Lincoln, IL 62656 Directions (217) 335-7470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very relaxed with Dr Shah. He is very good at explaining everything that is going on or about to happen.They had some minor equipment problems but worked it out.Appointment reminders are a little over done they text email and call to remind you maybe some people need that many reminders.The payment options have changed it used to be you could put down a portion of the payment when you where getting a crown now its total due after first visit before final visit.
About Dr. Rachit Shah, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
