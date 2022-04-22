Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachit Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachit Shah, MD
Dr. Rachit Shah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Medical College of Virginia Hospitals1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 827-1207
-
2
MCV Physicians In Williamsburg1162 Professional Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions
-
3
VCU Med Ctr Cardiothorac Srgry1200 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very straight forward when explaining what to expect. Dr. Shah and his team at VCU took good care of me during and after my thymectomy. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Rachit Shah, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528273422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
