Dr. Rachit Shah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at MCV Associates Physicians in Richmond, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.