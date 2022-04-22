See All General Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Rachit Shah, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rachit Shah, MD

Dr. Rachit Shah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at MCV Associates Physicians in Richmond, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
    1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 827-1207
  2. 2
    MCV Physicians In Williamsburg
    1162 Professional Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    VCU Med Ctr Cardiothorac Srgry
    1200 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-4620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Acid Reflux Surgery
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Gastrectomy
Gastrotomy
Hiatal Hernia
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Pleural Effusion
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Thoracentesis
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Esophageal Fistula
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Pain
Atrial Fibrillation
Barrett's Esophagus
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastric Ulcer
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pulmonary Embolism
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Valve Disease
Atrial Septal Defect
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Crohn's Disease
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocarditis
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Tumors, Malignant
Hernia Repair
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Mitral Valve Disease
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Small Intestine Cancer
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy
Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Saunders — Apr 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rachit Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528273422
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

