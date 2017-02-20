Dr. Rachita Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachita Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachita Reddy, MD
Dr. Rachita Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1400, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had the wonderful opportunity of first meeting Dr.Reddy while a patient in the hospital .. Honestly such a well educated woman with a great bedside manner... Not like majority of Drs I've dealt with on other visits- B??. Now seeing as an out patient as well..
About Dr. Rachita Reddy, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1093959835
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
