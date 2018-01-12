Dr. Rachna Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachna Gulati, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachna Gulati, MD
Dr. Rachna Gulati, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their residency with SUNY-Downstate
Dr. Gulati works at
Dr. Gulati's Office Locations
-
1
Sunshine Pediatric Care145 Miami Ave E, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 480-0088
-
2
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gulati?
Great physician! My daughter really felt at ease with her. Smart and knows how to talk to a teenager. Highly recommended@
About Dr. Rachna Gulati, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1104823640
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Downstate
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati works at
Dr. Gulati speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.