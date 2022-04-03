Dr. Rachna Shroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachna Shroff, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachna Shroff, MD
Dr. Rachna Shroff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.
Dr. Shroff works at
Dr. Shroff's Office Locations
American Transitional Hospital Inc3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-2873
Banner - University Medical Center1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the most wonderful, compassionate and brilliant Dr. that one could ever experience. When I first went to Dr. Shroff, I was told to go home and get my affairs in order by two other Drs. Dr. Shroff came in the room smiling and said, "I am going to cure you" and she did. I have been Cancer free for three years this November from gall bladder Cancer. I could not ever ask for anything more. Thank you, Dr. Shroff
About Dr. Rachna Shroff, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1942425350
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
