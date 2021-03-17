Dr. Valvani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rachna Valvani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachna Valvani, MD
Dr. Rachna Valvani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT.
Dr. Valvani's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1000 E Main St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (888) 860-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, compassionate doctor who understands Parkinson’s disease and dementia and is extremely supportive of the patient and family She goes over and above to contact the family and talk to the patient.
About Dr. Rachna Valvani, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1962958207
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Valvani works at
