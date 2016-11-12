Overview of Dr. Rachot Vacharothone, MD

Dr. Rachot Vacharothone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama.



Dr. Vacharothone works at Medallus Medical & Urgent Care, South Jordan, UT in South Jordan, UT with other offices in Sandy, UT, American Fork, UT and Elko, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.