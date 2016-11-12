Dr. Rachot Vacharothone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vacharothone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachot Vacharothone, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachot Vacharothone, MD
Dr. Rachot Vacharothone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama.
Dr. Vacharothone's Office Locations
1
Medallus Medical and Urgent Care10433 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (801) 501-0500
2
After Hours Medical - Sandy Clinic7998 S 1300 E, Sandy, UT 84094 Directions (801) 255-2000
3
After Hours Medical-american Fork Clinic476 N 900 W Ste C, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (801) 492-1611
4
Garrison Total Physical Therapy and Back To Work Clinic Ltd.1501 Lamoille Hwy, Elko, NV 89801 Directions (775) 400-1510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
"Dr. Rachot" (Vacharothone) runs Medallus Medical, a health membership practice. Joining it is the smartest health care move I've made. My diabetes PA has 37 years' experience and was great to work with: knowledgeable, no nonsense, and super friendly. I'm glad I found this place. The Affordable Care Act isn't so affordable for me. A year's membership at Medallus, entitling me to see a doc for $10 as often as needed, cost me less than one-fifth of what I paid for a single ER visit last month.
About Dr. Rachot Vacharothone, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1548228497
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vacharothone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vacharothone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vacharothone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vacharothone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vacharothone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vacharothone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vacharothone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.