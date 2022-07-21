Dr. Racquel Bueno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bueno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Racquel Bueno, MD
Overview
Dr. Racquel Bueno, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bueno works at
Locations
-
1
Warm Springs Surgical Cener3235 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (513) 636-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bueno?
Nothing short of AMAZING! Thank you
About Dr. Racquel Bueno, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1548480742
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Hawaii Surgical Residency Program
- University Of Hawaii Honolulu Hawaii
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bueno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bueno works at
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Bueno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bueno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bueno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bueno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.