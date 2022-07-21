See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Racquel Bueno, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (76)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Racquel Bueno, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine.

Dr. Bueno works at Warm Springs Surgical Cener in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warm Springs Surgical Cener
    3235 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 636-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Duodenal Switch and SIPS
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Duodenal Switch and SIPS
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Duodenal Switch and SIPS Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Racquel Bueno, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548480742
    Education & Certifications

    • The University Of Hawaii Surgical Residency Program
    • University Of Hawaii Honolulu Hawaii
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Racquel Bueno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bueno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bueno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bueno works at Warm Springs Surgical Cener in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bueno’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Bueno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bueno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bueno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bueno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

