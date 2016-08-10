Overview of Dr. Rada Petrinjac-Nenadic, MD

Dr. Rada Petrinjac-Nenadic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN.



Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic works at Tristate Neurology Pllc in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.