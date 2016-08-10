Dr. Rada Petrinjac-Nenadic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rada Petrinjac-Nenadic, MD
Overview of Dr. Rada Petrinjac-Nenadic, MD
Dr. Rada Petrinjac-Nenadic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN.

Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic's Office Locations
Tristate Neurology Pllc5100 Sanderlin Ave Ste 2100, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 820-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She first met me in the hospital after I learned I have a seizure disorder as well as multiple neurological problems due to broken vertebra in my back. Since then every time I go see her she is very cheerful and helpful and will always explain fully what is wrong. She also used the proper treatment for my seizures and neurological problems. She is an amazing Neurologist
About Dr. Rada Petrinjac-Nenadic, MD
- Neurology
- English, Serbian
- 1891911954
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic speaks Serbian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrinjac-Nenadic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.