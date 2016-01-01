Overview of Dr. Radames Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Radames Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Wellmed At Division in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.