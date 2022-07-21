Overview of Dr. Radha Kumar, MB BS

Dr. Radha Kumar, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll & Hosp|New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Edison Medical Associates in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.