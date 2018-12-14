Dr. Radha Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radha Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Radha Syed, MD
Dr. Radha Syed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
-
1
Richmond OB/GYN And Medical Associates5 Coddington Ave Ste 101, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Syed?
DR Syed is an exelent doctor who is very through. DR Syed is an extremly caring person and i have been a paicent of her formany years.
About Dr. Radha Syed, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil and Urdu
- 1790707263
Education & Certifications
- NY Methdst Hosp
- NY Methodist Hospital
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Delhi University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syed speaks Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil and Urdu.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.