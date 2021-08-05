Dr. Radha Tamerisa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamerisa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radha Tamerisa, MD
Overview
Dr. Radha Tamerisa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Zazen Medical Group Pllc25230 Kingsland Blvd Ste 102, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 869-3009
-
2
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Kingsland LLC21720 Kingsland Blvd Ste 101, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 492-1234
-
3
Memorial Katy Gastroenterology Consultants1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 350, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 395-8688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for since early 2021 - She and her staff have taken very good care of Me and without exaggeration probably saved my life. She diagnosed skillfully and got me connected with a top flight Surgeon . She is extremely caring and is the definition of a fine Doctor.
About Dr. Radha Tamerisa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366440653
Education & Certifications
- UTMB-Galvstn
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamerisa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamerisa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamerisa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tamerisa has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamerisa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamerisa speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamerisa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamerisa.
