Overview

Dr. Radha Tamerisa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Tamerisa works at Zazen Medical Group Pllc in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.