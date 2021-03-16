Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radhakrishan Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Radhakrishan Gandhi, MD
Dr. Radhakrishan Gandhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
The Cancer Treatment Center of Orange County Medical Group Inc19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 515-4515
Newport Beach Internal Medicine Inc520 Superior Ave Ste 220, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 515-4515
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-4624Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the very best. Totally Sincere, kind, polite.. saved my life when I had multiple heart attacks at Hoag Irvine.., in June 2020
About Dr. Radhakrishan Gandhi, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417026493
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhi speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.