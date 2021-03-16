Overview of Dr. Radhakrishan Gandhi, MD

Dr. Radhakrishan Gandhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Gandhi works at The Cancer Treatment Center of Orange County Medical Group Inc in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.