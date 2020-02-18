Dr. Radhakrishna Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhakrishna Rao, MD
Dr. Radhakrishna Rao, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Bay Regional Intl. Inst of Neurology Inc.2508 W Saint Isabel St, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 876-3783
Dr. Rao is one of the best dr's I've known. He is so caring and so knowledgeable and intelligent. Totally amazing and I am so glad we found him.
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1326264177
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
