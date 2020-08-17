Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair, MD
Overview
Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6601 Preston Rd Bldg 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
Baylor Scott and White Legacy Heart Center9990 Dallas Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 800-6300
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Group-mckinney5236 W University Dr Ste 4100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very much appreciate Dr Nair. He's friendly and knowledgeable. He will also give you straight advice which I appreciate.
About Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
