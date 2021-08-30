Dr. Ayyagari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radhika Ayyagari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Radhika Ayyagari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hartford, CT.
Psych Solutions342 N Main St, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 674-8830
Avon Family Dentistry44 Dale Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-8830
Collaborative Laboratory Services-mount Sinai Campus114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4151
Gazi G Rosul MD350 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 102, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 529-8670
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Kind, caring and very knowledgable. Listens well and spends the right amount of time with a patient. Other specialists in the area also prefer to refer patients to Dr. Ayyagari.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ayyagari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayyagari has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayyagari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayyagari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayyagari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayyagari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayyagari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.