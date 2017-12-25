Dr. Radhika Dani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Dani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Radhika Dani, MD
Dr. Radhika Dani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.
Dr. Dani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dani's Office Locations
-
1
Radhika Dani, MD5925 Forest Ln Ste 416, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (281) 772-6270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dani?
I've seen >10 psychiatrists to date, and Dr. Dani is hands down the best by far. She's intelligent and dedicated to helping her patients on a personal level that I had not seen in any previous psychiatrists. However, what truly sets her apart is her genuine compassion. I came to her roughly a year ago, during a time in my life that felt hopeless. I had given up on psychiatrists, and they had given up on me; fortunately, that changed after my first session with Dr Dani. She gave me hope.
About Dr. Radhika Dani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942467022
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas at Austin - B.S.
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dani works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.