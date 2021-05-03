Overview

Dr. Radhika Donepudi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Donepudi works at Physician Associates Of Kemper in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.