Overview of Dr. Radhika Janga, MD

Dr. Radhika Janga, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Jadadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Janga works at Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.