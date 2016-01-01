Overview

Dr. Radhika Phadke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Phadke works at Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.