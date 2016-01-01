Dr. Radhika Rachamalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rachamalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Rachamalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Radhika Rachamalla, MD
Dr. Radhika Rachamalla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Sharon Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rachamalla's Office Locations
- 1 45 Reade Pldyson Ctr Fl 2, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6001
- 2 45 Reade Pl Dyson Ctr # 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6920
-
3
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Radhika Rachamalla, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1669466595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
