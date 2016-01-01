Overview of Dr. Radhika Rachamalla, MD

Dr. Radhika Rachamalla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Sharon Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.