Overview of Dr. Radhika Rajsheker, MD

Dr. Radhika Rajsheker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, University Of Cincinnati Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Rajsheker works at Dayton Physicians Network in Kettering, OH with other offices in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.