Dr. Radhika Rajsheker, MD
Dr. Radhika Rajsheker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, University Of Cincinnati Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dayton Physicians Network - Kettering3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-1622
Compton Center501 Atrium Dr Fl 1, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (937) 293-1622
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
She made me feel very comfortable with her and I felt like she sincerely cared about my iron deficiency during my appointment.
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Rajsheker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajsheker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajsheker has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajsheker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajsheker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajsheker.
