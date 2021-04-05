See All Hematologists in Kettering, OH
Dr. Radhika Rajsheker, MD

Hematology
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Radhika Rajsheker, MD

Dr. Radhika Rajsheker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, University Of Cincinnati Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Rajsheker works at Dayton Physicians Network in Kettering, OH with other offices in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rajsheker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Physicians Network - Kettering
    3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622
  2. 2
    Compton Center
    501 Atrium Dr Fl 1, Middletown, OH 45005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 05, 2021
    She made me feel very comfortable with her and I felt like she sincerely cared about my iron deficiency during my appointment.
    Patty — Apr 05, 2021
    About Dr. Radhika Rajsheker, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417134834
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Radhika Rajsheker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajsheker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajsheker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajsheker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajsheker has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajsheker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajsheker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajsheker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajsheker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajsheker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

