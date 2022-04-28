Dr. Radhika Ravula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Ravula, MD
Overview
Dr. Radhika Ravula, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
Baylor Center for Pain Mgmt2520 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 231-1591
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was refreshing to see a pain doctor who did not just write for powerful pain meds and get me out the door. She discussed the pros and cons of pain medications and came up with a comprehensive plan to keep me functional. I am happy to share that I am off pain medications, thanks to her, and am keeping my pain manageable with injections on and off and biofeedback I learnt from the Psychologist she referred me to. My quality of life is so much better and I feel clearer, and for this, I will forever thank this physician.
About Dr. Radhika Ravula, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1750368445
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravula works at
Dr. Ravula has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravula speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.