Dr. Sampat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radhika Sampat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Radhika Sampat, MD
Dr. Radhika Sampat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Canton, GA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Sampat works at
Dr. Sampat's Office Locations
Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 490, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 538-2167
Brain Health Center - Emory University Dept. of Neurology12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
Sandy Springs6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Marietta Office4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (678) 718-2940Monday7:45am - 4:00pmTuesday7:45am - 4:00pmWednesday7:45am - 4:00pmThursday7:45am - 4:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pmSaturday7:45am - 4:00pmSunday7:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After going to several other doctors that could not find a diagnosis, Dr Sampat was able to diagnose and get me treated quickly. After months of suffering, I am better because of her.
About Dr. Radhika Sampat, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1508155854
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampat has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sampat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.